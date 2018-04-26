Kiner-Falefa started at third base in place of the injured Adrian Beltre (hamstring) and went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Athletics.

Kiner-Falefa's been a nice boon to a Rangers' offense that ranks 22nd in batting average and 24th in runs per game. He doesn't offer much in the way of power, but has hit safely in seven of the last eight games to raise his average to .277. Manager Jeff Banister has moved him up in the order as a result of proficiency with a bat. With second baseman Rougned Odor (hamstring) on the verge of coming back -- possibly next week -- Kiner-Falefa's window of at-bats will continue as the third baseman for as long as Beltre is sidelined.