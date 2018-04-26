Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Starts at third base Wednesday
Kiner-Falefa started at third base in place of the injured Adrian Beltre (hamstring) and went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Athletics.
Kiner-Falefa's been a nice boon to a Rangers' offense that ranks 22nd in batting average and 24th in runs per game. He doesn't offer much in the way of power, but has hit safely in seven of the last eight games to raise his average to .277. Manager Jeff Banister has moved him up in the order as a result of proficiency with a bat. With second baseman Rougned Odor (hamstring) on the verge of coming back -- possibly next week -- Kiner-Falefa's window of at-bats will continue as the third baseman for as long as Beltre is sidelined.
More News
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Extends hit streak to six•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Drops in order•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Has four hits Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Homers in Saturday's win•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Makes first start Friday•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Expected to fill in at second•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...