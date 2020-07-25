Kiner-Falefa started at third base and went 1-for-2 with a walk and a triple in Friday's season-opening 1-0 win over the Rockies.
Kiner-Falefa won a spot in the starting lineup on the strength of his bat, which was improved in both spring training and summer camp. He slotted in at ninth in the order and had one of the team's three hits.
