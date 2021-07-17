Kiner-Falefa batted leadoff and went 1-for-5 in Friday's 10-2 loss to the Blue Jays.
Kiner-Falefa entered the All-Star break in a slump, having just nine hits over 70 at-bats (.129), and had been dropped to the bottom of the order for a spell. Rangers manager Chris Woodward put him back at leadoff the weekend before the break, but the shortstop remains mired in a slump.
