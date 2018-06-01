Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Stays in lineup despite Beltre return
Kiner-Falefa started at third base and went 1-for-4 in Thursday's 6-1 loss to Seattle.
Thursday marked the return of third baseman Adrian Beltre, who was activated off the disabled list, but he served as the designated hitter while Kiner-Falefa started in the field. The Rangers plan to use Beltre as a DH at times in an effort to manage the 39-year-old's body, so Kiner-Falefa should continue to get a few starts per week.
More News
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Knocks in run Thursday•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Scores three times Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Expected fill-in at third base•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Moves to utility role•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Notches second four-hit game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...