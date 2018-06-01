Kiner-Falefa started at third base and went 1-for-4 in Thursday's 6-1 loss to Seattle.

Thursday marked the return of third baseman Adrian Beltre, who was activated off the disabled list, but he served as the designated hitter while Kiner-Falefa started in the field. The Rangers plan to use Beltre as a DH at times in an effort to manage the 39-year-old's body, so Kiner-Falefa should continue to get a few starts per week.