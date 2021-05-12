Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-3, was hit by a pitch, stole a base, and scored a run in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Giants.

Kiner-Falefa swiped his seventh bag of the season, putting him one shy of his MLB career high recorded in 2020. He's not known as a base stealer but reached double-digits in the minors a couple of times, albeit with a low percentage. The success rate is what's noteworthy thus far, as he's been caught just once in eight attempts.