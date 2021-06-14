Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Kiner-Falefa drove in Jonah Heim in the ninth inning as a part of a late rally by the Rangers. In addition, he added his 15th steal this season in the first inning in a double steal with Joey Gallo. The 26-year-old trails just Whit Merrifield in steals in all of baseball. He is slashing .294/.330/.415 with five homers, 26 RBI and 37 runs in 283 plate appearances as the primary leadoff hitter.