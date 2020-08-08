Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

Kiner-Falefa scored the tying run in the fourth inning on a throwing error by Angels pitcher Griffin Canning. He also got aboard with a single in the sixth, and then recorded his fourth stolen base of the year. Kiner-Falefa has hit safely in five straight games, going 9-for-18 with two steals and four runs scored in that span. For the year, he's hitting .353 with an RBI, six runs scored and two triples. The hot hitting is making a case for the 25-year-old to hit higher in the order.