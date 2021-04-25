Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the White Sox.

All three of Kiner-Falefa's hits were singles. He added a stolen base in the first inning. In the sixth inning, he scored on an Adolis Garcia groundout. The 26-year-old Kiner-Falefa is slashing .258/.289/.366 with four stolen bases, two home runs, eight RBI and 13 runs scored across 98 plate appearances.