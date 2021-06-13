Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs, an RBI, three stolen bases and a strikeout as the Rangers beat the Dodgers 12-1 Saturday.

Kiner-Falefa was Texas' catalyst on the game, singling and stealing second and third in the first, reaching via error, stealing second and scoring in the third, doubling and scoring in the seventh, hitting a sacrifice fly in the eighth and singling in the ninth. He's now recorded a hit in all 10 June games and the three steals bring his season total to 14, second most in the majors behind Whit Merrifield.