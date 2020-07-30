Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-3 with two runs scored, two stolen bases and a walk during Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

The 25-year-old missed two games with the hamstring injury to start the week, but he showed no signs of the injury with the two steals Wednesday. Kiner-Falefa is 2-for-8 with a triple, two runs, two stolen bases and two walks through three games.