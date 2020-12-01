Kiner-Falefa will be the Rangers' starting shortstop in 2021, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

This is both a symbolic move and a baseball move, as Elvis Andrus (back) had been the team's starting shortstop for over a decade, and the Rangers are looking to usher in a new era. Kiner-Falefa is a great defender, but he hit a modest .280/.329/.370 with three home runs and eight steals in 58 games. That type of production is a better fit at shortstop than third base. This move also clears the way at third base for highly-touted prospect Josh Jung, who could debut in 2021. Andrus will move to a bench role going forward.