Kiner-Falefa will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start at third base for the Rangers, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Kiner-Falefa was activated off the injured list and optioned to Nashvilly on July 20 but will make his return to the majors following the trade deadline. Asdrubal Cabrera was designated for assignment Wednesday and Kiner-Falefa will receive the first opportunity to take over the hot corner. The 24-year-old appeared in 38 games at catcher this season and posted a .231/.308/.343 slash line, but he'll now have the chance to work at a less demanding infield spot.