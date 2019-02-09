The Rangers plan to have Kiner-Falefa concentrate more on catching than the infield in 2019, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Telegram reports.

Kiner-Falefa made 35 starts behind the plate in 2018 and appears headed for significant time as a catcher this coming season. Jeff Mathis, who will turn 36 days after the start of the regular season, will be the primary catcher but hasn't played more than 73 games since 2011. The Rangers also have Jose Trevino, a defense-first catcher in the minors who made his major league debut last June, but he's expected to start the season at Triple-A Nashville. That means Kiner-Falefa should get plenty of time to hone his work defensively. The question is whether the bat holds up under the strain of catching 70-to-80 games. He batted .262 with a .599 OPS as a backstop in 2018.