Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Triple short of cycle against Astros
Kiner-Falela went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 11-2 win over the Astros.
His eighth-inning homer off Cionel Perez gave Kiner-Falefa three homers on the year. The rookie utility player continues to surprise, although his .263/.329/.375 slash line on the season limits Kiner-Falefa's value to deeper fantasy formats, even in league where he's gained catcher eligibility.
