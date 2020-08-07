Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Athletics.

Kiner-Falefa is one of the few bats in the Rangers' lineup hitting with regularity. He leads the team's starters with a .333 average. While he's driven in just one run, Kiner-Falefa is making an impact on the bases with three steals and five runs scored.