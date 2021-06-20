Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Saturday's loss to the Twins.

Kiner-Falefa was one of three players that recorded multi-hit games for Texas, but he caused a big impact on offense since he represented all the offense the team was able to muster with his two-run shot in the third inning off Randy Dobnak. The shortstop now has six homers on the season and has hit safely in all but one game this month, which translates to a .323 average across 65 at-bats.