Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Will not be rushed back
Texas manager Chris Woodward said it could be "a couple of weeks" before Kiner-Falefa (finger) is activated off the injured list, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Kiner-Falefa is currently on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville, and the manager feels it's important for him to build up at-bats. He would not have the luxury of playing daily if he were brought back to Texas. "I think it would help him getting consistent at-bats whether he is the DH or catches, however they want to do that," Woodward said. "I think it is important for him to get those ABs." With Kiner-Falefa out, the Rangers have been using Tim Federowicz in partnership with Jeff Mathis behind the plate.
