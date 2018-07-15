Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Will stay in majors
Kiner-Falefa will remain with the Rangers as the backup catcher and utility infielder, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The Rangers have a decision to make during the All-Star break about the future of catcher Carlos Perez, who completed a minor-league rehabilitation assignment and who is out of option. Regardless of how the organization handles Perez, it won't affect Kiner-Falefa's spot on the 25-man roster. "He has earned the opportunity to stay here," manager Jeff Banister said of Kiner-Falefa. "He's played well enough to earn that." At the time of Perez's injury, the Rangers opted to have Kiner-Falefa, who had started catching two years ago in the minors, expand his workload. He's made seven starts at catcher and is expected to get another opportunity Sunday.
