Kiner-Falefa will remain with the Rangers as the backup catcher and utility infielder, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers have a decision to make during the All-Star break about the future of catcher Carlos Perez, who completed a minor-league rehabilitation assignment and who is out of option. Regardless of how the organization handles Perez, it won't affect Kiner-Falefa's spot on the 25-man roster. "He has earned the opportunity to stay here," manager Jeff Banister said of Kiner-Falefa. "He's played well enough to earn that." At the time of Perez's injury, the Rangers opted to have Kiner-Falefa, who had started catching two years ago in the minors, expand his workload. He's made seven starts at catcher and is expected to get another opportunity Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories