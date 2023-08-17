Martinez did not start Wednesday for the first time in six games. He singled as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning of a 2-0 loss to the Angels.

Martinez had one of three Texas hits in the shutout defeat. He's reached base safely in all six appearances since being called up and has hits in five consecutive games. He was planned to be a brief replacement when the Rangers put Travis Jankowski on paternity leave, but Martinez played so well in first series against the Giants, he stuck with the team longer than planned. A highly touted international signee in 2018, Martinez had struggled in the minors before breaking out at Triple-A Round Rock this season, slashing .312/.427/.565 in 67 games.