The Rangers claimed Kruger off waivers from the Angels on Sunday.
Texas appears comfortable with the two catchers on its 26-man active roster (Jose Trevino and Jonah Heim), so Kruger will likely report to Triple-A Round Rock as he joins a new organization. The 26-year-old backstop never had the opportunity to make his big-league debut for the Angels, but Kruger could be first in line for a call-up in Texas if Trevino or Heim is deactivated at any point this season. During his last minor-league season in 2019, Kruger cobbled together a .240/.300/.309 slash line over 380 plate appearances at Double-A Mobile.