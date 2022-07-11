Leiter (arm) returned from the developmental list and started Sunday for Double-A Frisco, covering 1.1 innings and striking out two while allowing seven runs (six earned) on six hits and two walks.

Leiter was deactivated for about two and a half weeks due to right arm fatigue, but the 22-year-old was likely due to miss some starts in 2022 anyway even if his health hadn't been a concern. The right-hander is believed to be fine physically, but his return to the Frisco rotation still didn't go quite as well as planned. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft remains a high-end pitching prospect, but his first exposure to professional ball hasn't been a smooth one. Through 55.2 innings with Frisco this season, Leiter owns a 5.66 ERA and 1.58 WHIP and has walked 12.7 percent of the batters he's faced.