Leiter allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings for Double-A Frisco on Saturday.

Leiter continued a nice run following his reinstatement from the development list. The 23-year-old allowed a two-run home run in the first inning then finished up with 4.1 scoreless frames. In three starts since coming back to the RoughRiders, the right-hander has a 3.18 ERA, 16 strikeouts and three walks over 11.1 innings. Three starts are a small sample, so it's too soon to claim Leiter's control issues are behind him, but his performance is encouraging.