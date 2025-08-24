Leiter (8-7) earned the win against the Guardians on Saturday, allowing two hits while striking out 10 across seven scoreless innings. He did not issue a walk.

Leiter entered Saturday's game having issued at least two walks in eight straight starts while failing to reach the fifth inning in two of his last three outings. However, the 25-year-old right-hander was in total control against Cleveland, yielding just two singles while recording a career-high 10 strikeouts. It was the first time he took a scoreless outing past the sixth frame, and the Rangers' bullpen kept the Guardians off the board over the last two innings to complete the shutout. Saturday's efforts lowered Leiter's ERA and WHIP to 3.81 and 1.31, respectively, across 115.2 innings, and his 111 strikeouts is third most on the Rangers behind Jacob deGrom (148) and Nathan Eovaldi (129). Leiter is slated to make his next start on the road against the Athletics next weekend.