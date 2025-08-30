Leiter (9-7) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Friday.

Leiter had some struggles with short starts earlier in August, but he closed out the month with a pair of wins, both of which were quality starts. He's also racked up at least seven strikeouts in five of his last eight outings. For the season, the right-hander is now at a 3.77 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 118:59 K:BB through 121.2 innings over 24 starts. The 25-year-old is projected to make his next start at Arizona.