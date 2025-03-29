Leiter (1-0) earned the win Friday against the Red Sox, allowing one run on five hits and a walk while striking out four batters over five innings.

After finishing last season with an 8.83 ERA and 1.71 WHIP over 35.2 innings, Friday's outing easily measures up to be the best start of Leiter's young MLB career. The only damage done against the 24-year-old righty came on an RBI single off the bat of Wilyer Abreu in the fourth inning, but Leiter immediately got out of the jam by inducing a double play in the next at-bat. One start into the season is too early to tell if his strong outing is a sign of what's to come this year or just an outlier, but he certainly has plenty of momentum heading into his start next week in Cincinnati.