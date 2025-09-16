Leiter (9-9) allowed six runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out four over 6.2 innings to take the loss versus the Astros on Monday.

Leiter gave up a two-run home run to Zach Cole in the fifth inning just after the Rangers had grabbed their first lead of the game. Leiter was then charged with two more runs in the seventh, though mistakes by the Rangers' defense throughout the game allowed the right-hander to still secure a quality start. He's given up no more than three earned runs in each of his last 15 starts, though six of those outings have been shorter than five innings. Leiter is at a decent 3.82 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 134:65 K:BB through 139 innings across 27 starts this season. He is tentatively projected for a home matchup versus the Marlins this weekend.