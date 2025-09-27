Leiter (10-10) earned the win Friday against the Guardians, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out 10.

In what was his final start of the season, Leiter went out with a bang while matching a season high in strikeouts. It was also the first time he fired seven innings since Aug. 23 against Cleveland. Leiter proved to be an effective starter during his first full year in the major leagues, though he did struggle with walks and was hit hard at times. Despite posting a superb .222 opponent batting average, Leiter managed a more modest 3.86 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 148:67 K:BB across 151.2 frames.