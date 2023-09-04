Leiter allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven over 3.1 innings for Double-A Frisco on Sunday.

Leiter made his second start since being reinstated from the developmental list, and it was another promising outing. The right-hander's fastball touched 99 mph, per R.J. Coyle of the Dallas Morning News. Most importantly, he's walked just one batter in 6.1 innings. The 23-year-old pitcher has struggled in pro ball since the moment he arrived with great fanfare as the second overall pick in 2021. Leiter has plateaued at Double-A, pitching to a 5.48 ERA with 100 walks in 164.1 innings over 39 appearances before being placed on the development list July 14 to work on mechanical adjustments.