Leiter (4-4) was saddled with the loss Tuesday against the Royals, giving up six runs on eight hits and one walk in 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

The hard-throwing right-hander was hurt by the long ball once again, serving up a season-high three home runs Tuesday and at least one in his third straight start. Leiter also tied a season high in both hits and runs allowed while he was hit hard for five extra-base knocks. He'll look to improve on his shaky 4.40 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 49:30 K:BB over 61.1 innings this weekend in a favorable matchup against the Pirates, who have a .627 OPS since the start of May.