Leiter allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one over three innings in Friday's spring start against the Royals.

Leiter, whose first three spring appearances have come in relief, made his first Cactus League start. He had a perfect first inning, ran into trouble in the second when he allowed both runs, then worked around a leadoff walk in his final frame. Leiter's main challenge since being drafted in 2022 has been to consistently throw strikes, and the right-hander has walked five in 9.2 spring innings.