Leiter allowed one hit, two walks and hit a batter while striking out two over 1.1 scoreless innings in a scrimmage against the Royals on Friday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

This marked the first time Leiter pitched in a semi-real game since last July, when he fanned eight batters in Game 1 of the College Word Series for Vanderbilt. "It was awesome to get out here and face another team," Leiter said. "I think kind of everyone was, with it being the first game of spring training, a little jumpy, but super excited. And I think at times that played against me today. It happens." The right-hander threw 30 pitches, and the one hit allowed was to Kansas City top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. It's unclear at which level the Rangers' 2021 first-round draft pick will begin his professional career.