The Rangers plan to promote Leiter from Double-A Frisco to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With Frisco's season coming to an end, Leiter will move up to Round Rock for the final week of the minor-league campaign. According to Grant, Leiter isn't initially expected to be active for Round Rock, though he could still make his Triple-A debut later on in the week. Leiter ended his time at Frisco with a 5.07 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 110:47 K:BB across 81.2 innings.