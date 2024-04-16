The Rangers announced Tuesday that Leiter will have his contract selected to start Thursday against the Tigers.

The 2021 second overall pick is off to a hot start at Triple-A Round Rock this season with a 3.77 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 25:3 K:BB across 14.1 innings. Leiter has always showcased swing-and-miss stuff but previously struggled with walks, and his improved command early in 2024 was apparently enough for Texas to give him his big-league debut this week.