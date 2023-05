Leiter (foot) will make his next scheduled start with Double-A Frisco, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Leiter had to be scratched from his last scheduled outing Sunday due to a sore foot which had been bothering him lately. However, the injury isn't expected to cause him to miss any more time. Leiter boasts a 1.71 ERA and 29:12 K:BB over 21 innings in May with Frisco.