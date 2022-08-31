Leiter has a 4.92 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 107:50 K:BB through 89.2 innings for Double-A Frisco this year.
While Leiter has recently avoided the epic implosions that he suffered through several times earlier this year, he's simply been unable to get a handle on his control issues. The 22-year-old righty has walked three or more hitters in four of his last six starts, and he hasn't finished six innings since way back on May 7. On the bright side, he's done a good job keeping the ball in the yard, he's got a sharp 10.8 K/9, and there's some bad luck in his strand rate, so Leiter hasn't totally lost his prospect allure despite what's been a difficult season.