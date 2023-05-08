Leiter allowed three hits, two walks and hit a batter while striking out seven over six scoreless innings to pick up his first win in 2023 for Double-A Frisco on Friday.

This was Leiter's best start of the season and possibly his professional career. The first-round draft pick (second overall) in 2021 has battled command issues, walking north of five batters per nine innings over a season-plus in the minors. Texas general manager Chris Young told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com that the right-hander got ahead in counts and was able to land his breaking ball. After walking 14 over his first 16 innings this season, Leiter allowed just three free passes over his last 10 frames.