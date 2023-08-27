Leiter was reinstated from Double-A Frisco's development list Sunday and struck out four while allowing one run on three hits and no walks over three innings in the club's 8-2 win over Midland.

Leiter's appearance for Frisco was his first since July 7, as he had been deactivated coming out of the All-Star break, presumably to address some mechanical issues that had been plaguing him. He served up a home run in his return Sunday, but he otherwise did a good job of executing, as he spotted 32 of his 49 pitches for strikes.