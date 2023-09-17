Leiter allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out nine over five innings for Double-A Frisco on Saturday.
Leiter submitted another strong performance since returning from the development list. In four starts since being reinstated, the right-hander has allowed six runs on 11 hits and four walks while striking out 25 over 16.1 innings.
