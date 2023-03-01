Leiter hit a batter and struck out one over a scoreless sixth inning in Tuesday's spring game against Colorado.

Leiter made his spring debut, throwing 10 pitches while sitting in the mid-90s with his fastball, according to Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News. It was Vanderbilt day for the Rangers, who deployed two former Commodores drafted in the first round, Leiter and Kumar Rocker, who pitched a scoreless eighth. Leiter went straight to Double-A Frisco in 2022 and didn't fare well through an inconsistent season. The right-hander told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com that last season's experience taught him about processes and routines and believes he's learned from the volatile season.