Leiter allowed two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out seven over four innings for Double-A Frisco on Tuesday.

Leiter's coming off the best month of his career, having posted a 1.67 ERA over five starts during the month of May, when the right-hander had two or fewer walks in four of those starts. However, as seen Tuesday and one May start in which he walked seven, the free pass remains an issue. Leiter has walked 5.6 batters per nine innings for the season.