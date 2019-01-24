Rangers' Jack Reinheimer: Cast off 40-man roster
Reinheimer was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Thursday.
After the Rangers signed Asdrubal Cabrera to a one-year contract, a 40-man roster spot needed to be cleared to make the move official. Reinheimer wound up being the roster casualty after spending the past couple months in the Rangers organization. The 26-year-old infielder will be exposed to waivers once again, though even if he does get claimed by another team, he likely won't be anything more than an organizational depth piece given his lack of success at the major-league level.
