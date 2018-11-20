Reinheimer was claimed off waivers by the Rangers from the Cubs on Tuesday.

Reinheimer was picked up by the Cubs in early November off waivers, but he'll change teams yet again. The 26-year-old shortstop appeared in 25 games for the Mets in 2018 and struggled to a .167/.286/.167 slash line with a stolen base and five walks in 30 at-bats.

More News
Our Latest Stories