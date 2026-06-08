Rangers' Jacob deGrom: Blanks Guardians across six innings

DeGrom (5-4) earned the win Sunday against Cleveland, allowing three hits across six scoreless innings while striking out six and walking two in Texas' 10-0 shutout victory.

Working off just 87 pitches, deGrom was dominant from start to finish, retiring the last four batters he faced via strikeout and keeping the Guardians completely off balance all afternoon. The performance was especially noteworthy considering the home run issues that plagued him earlier in the season, as he served up 13 long balls through his first 11 starts. He has now kept the ball in the yard in consecutive outings. DeGrom is now 3-1 with a 1.28 ERA in his six home starts, with 43 strikeouts across 35.2 innings, making the home/road split a possible consideration when setting lineups. His season line sits at a 3.18 ERA and 0.99 WHIP and while a road matchup against Boston awaits next, the right-hander should benefit from facing a Red Sox lineup that ranks dead last in MLB in home runs.