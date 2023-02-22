Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said deGrom (side) will throw his first bullpen session of spring training Thursday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

DeGrom will wind up having his spring throwing progression pushed back about a week on account of left side tightness, after the minor injury coupled with cold weather in Arizona prompted the Rangers to scratch him from his previously scheduled bullpen session last Wednesday. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was able to resume throwing and fielding drills Sunday, and after experiencing no setbacks while working out for the past few days, deGrom will get step back on the mound Thursday. He's not expected to be included in the pitching schedule for the Rangers' first week of Cactus League games, but deGrom nonetheless looks to be on track to be fully ramped up well in advance of Opening Day.