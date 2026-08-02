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Rangers' Jacob deGrom: Chased early in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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DeGrom (7-7) took the loss against the Astros on Saturday, allowing five runs on seven hits and five walks with three strikeouts over 3.1 innings.

DeGrom was uncharacteristically wild, issuing a season-high five walks while throwing just 52 of 91 pitches for strikes. It was the 38-year-old's shortest outing since a three-inning struggle May 22, though it's the third time in his past seven starts that he's yielded five or more earned runs. He owns a 3.96 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 135:29 K:BB across 113.2 innings this season and will aim to rebound in a home matchup with the Orioles next weekend.

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