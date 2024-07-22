Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Monday that deGrom (elbow) is "getting close" to facing hitters, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

DeGrom will throw around 40 pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday and is slated for another bullpen session Friday. It sounds as if he should be cleared to face hitters after that, and Bochy added Monday that he anticipates deGrom needing three live batting practice sessions before being cleared for a rehab assignment. Given that timetable, it would seem as though deGrom won't be ready to return until late August, at the earliest.