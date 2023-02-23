DeGrom (side) threw a 22-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
DeGrom and Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux looked to be all smiles after the pitcher completed his mound work, which seems like a good sign. The ace is a little behind schedule due to some tightness in his left side which cropped up at the start of camp, but he's progressed well since then. While deGrom is not expected to appear during the team's first week of Cactus League games, it shouldn't be long after that assuming all goes well.