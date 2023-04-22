DeGrom (wrist) will start Sunday for the Rangers after reporting no issues during his side session Friday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

DeGrom was able to throw without issues Friday and will end up not missing a single start after leaving Monday's start against the Royals on Monday with wrist soreness. The right-hander may be on a close watch, but everything suggests the 34-year-old will be ready to roll against one of the worst lineups in baseball in the Athletics.