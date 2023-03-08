DeGrom (side) could make his Cactus League debut as soon as Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Working his way back from left side tightness, deGrom sat at 98-99 mph during a 35-pitch live batting practice session Wednesday. As long as he rebounds from that throwing session with no issues, he should be cleared to return to game action. The two-time Cy Young winner remains on track for the start of the season, although it's probably not reasonable to expect a normal workload right out of the gate.