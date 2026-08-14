Rangers' Jacob deGrom: Departs start with triceps fatigue

DeGrom was removed from Thursday's game against the Angels after just two innings due to right triceps fatigue, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

DeGrom needed 32 pitches to make it through the second inning, a frame in which he allowed two runs on five hits. In total, deGrom tossed 53 pitches across his two innings, surrendering the two runs on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts prior to his departure. It doesn't sound like a serious issue for the right-hander, but he'll likely undergo further testing ahead of next week's scheduled start against the Nationals.